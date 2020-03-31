Deals
Call in at 541-952-2363 to place your phone order for pick up, and let us know if you would prefer curbside delivery! Please browse the menu to decide on an order before calling, our staff are working as hard as they can to keep everyone healthy and happy. Staff members can help you with your decisions over the phone as well, just let them know! Thank you all for your support, stay safe out there, and be good to one another! We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers healthy. PLEASE be aware that we will ask customers to limit time in the shop, practice social distancing, and there will be no touching/smelling products/displays before purchase. Stay tuned in via our social media, or call the shop to inquire about more details: Instagram @miraclegreens_bend or Phone 541-952-2363. Our Concentrates, Cartridges, Edibles, Topicals and Tinctures are priced to be the absolute best deals in town! All of your favorite brands, at the lowest possible price to the customer, because we aren't here to make a quick dollar, we want to provide the best quality products to our loyal customers for the best possible value. Come see for yourself!
Call in at 541-952-2363 to place your phone order for pick up, and let us know if you would prefer curbside delivery! Please browse the menu to decide on an order before calling, our staff are working as hard as they can to keep everyone healthy and happy. Staff members can help you with your decisions over the phone as well, just let them know! Thank you all for your support, stay safe out there, and be good to one another! We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers healthy. PLEASE be aware that we will ask customers to limit time in the shop, practice social distancing, and there will be no touching/smelling products/displays before purchase. Stay tuned in via our social media, or call the shop to inquire about more details: Instagram @miraclegreens_bend or Phone 541-952-2363. Our Concentrates, Cartridges, Edibles, Topicals and Tinctures are priced to be the absolute best deals in town! All of your favorite brands, at the lowest possible price to the customer, because we aren't here to make a quick dollar, we want to provide the best quality products to our loyal customers for the best possible value. Come see for yourself!