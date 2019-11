texastoast505 on February 21, 2019

Hey y’all! This has to be the best joint price in town! They reimburse ATM feedback there and knock it off the total at the end. I’m the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. They also have bic lighters for a buck! Bic for a buck is what they call it! Happy to have found a place that doesn’t overcharge for joints. Highly recommend checking them out.