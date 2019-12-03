267 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 24
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$125
Deals
Spend $250, Get $50!
Valid 9/18/2019 – 9/19/2020
Earn 1 point for every $1 dollar you spend, where regulations allow. 250 points gets you $50 dollars credit towards your in-store purchase. Our reward system is always in effect; it’s our way of saying thank you for allowing us to be a part of your Mission.
Spend $250, Get $50!
Valid 9/18/2019 – 9/19/2020
Earn 1 point for every $1 dollar you spend, where regulations allow. 250 points gets you $50 dollars credit towards your in-store purchase. Our reward system is always in effect; it’s our way of saying thank you for allowing us to be a part of your Mission.
All Products
Beautiful Nightmare
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Blue Dream CBD
from Curio Wellness
11%
THC
6%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Bubba Diagonal
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Chrome Diesel
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Cookie Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Cough OG
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Evermore GSC-CBD
from Evermore Cannabis Company
9.7%
THC
16%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Ghost Of The M
from Grassroots Cannabis
28.1%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Groove City Kush
from Culta
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Grassroots Cannabis
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Pre-98 Bubba
from Grassroots Cannabis
15.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Obeah
from Evermore Cannabis Company
13.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sour Dubb
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Super Glu
from verano
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Vireo Gorilla Girl
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
#9 Hybrid Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from Curio Wellness
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
1:1 Buddha's Smile Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
38.6%
THC
41.3%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
1:1 Cannatonic Distillate Cartridge
from Liberty
37.4%
THC
39.3%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
1:1 RSO 1g
from Dr. Solomon's
38%
THC
41%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
2:1 Cannatonic Premium PAX ERA Extract Pod 0.5g
from Liberty
24.4%
THC
55.7%
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
24k Terp Sap
from GTI
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
3:2 Tangie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from verano
57.2%
THC
35.87%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
4 Way Skunk #1 Disposable Vaporizer Pen 0.3g
from RYTHM
73.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$48.3gram
$48.3gram
Agent Orange Disposable Vaporizer Pen 0.3mg
from RYTHM
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$48.3gram
$48.3gram
Alchemy Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from RYTHM
80.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Alchemy Terp Sap
from RYTHM
72.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
AP Mountain Mist
from GTI
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Apple Crisp Disposable Distillate Torch Pen 0.3g
from Grassroots Cannabis
86%
THC
0%
CBD
$370.3 gram
$370.3 gram
Apple Jack Strane PAX ERA Extract Pod 0.5g
from Strane
87.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
Arayah Sunshine 1:1 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from RYTHM
32.2%
THC
38.4%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Banana Kush Strane Distillate Cartridge 0.65g
from Strane
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$550.65 gram
$550.65 gram
Banana Og Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
72.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Berry Gelato Airo Pro Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from GTI
77.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Berry Hennessey (Balance) 0.3g
from RYTHM
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$400.3 gram
$400.3 gram
Birthday Cake Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Black Mamba Airo Pro Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
from GTI
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Blue Cheese Strane PAX ERA Extract Pod 0.5g
from Strane
86.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
Blue Zkittlez Sugar 0.5g
from Liberty
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Blueberry Disposable Distillate Torch Pen 0.3g
from Grassroots Cannabis
83.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$370.3 gram
$370.3 gram
Blueberry Flavored PAX ERA Extract Pod 0.5g
from Liberty
78%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
1234567