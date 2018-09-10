Brager19 on September 13, 2019

As a first time patient my visit started off well with the security guards assertiveness to make sure she was at the front door to open it while greeting me and wife as we entered (most guards never leave there seats). Staff was friendly and stepped up on my behalf due to a lil hiccup at the end of my visit that has already been forgotten about. Upon viewing the menu book I'll say it's detailed and indepth but I'd like to see the flower separated by "Indica, Hybrid and Sativa" options and not just by color indicators as it may make it easier for customers to cross compare different strains. I give that criticism because Mission may have the biggest selection of flower and prerolls I've seen out of any local Bmore shops. They have an extremely wide selection of flower with THC around or above 30%. Very competitive pricing on pre-packaged flower and the cheapest in Baltimore on top self Verano products! I'd like to see more options on your value self (under $40-1/8's) and something in store that competes with the $25-1/8's at some other shops that are within a few miles of your own. First time deal of (20% off whole order) and reward points ($1 = 1 point / 250 points = $50 off purchase) are very good and need to be posted on Leafly along with any other deals. There was a lil wait while my order was being prepared which wasn't bad but if time is of a concern next time maybe I'll try the Leafly pick-up and skip the line.