First time was amazing.. come see the whole team!!!!!!!
4.7
10 reviews
they are go to, everytime, all the time!
Best place to buy flower
I had been looking for a strain that I couldn’t find at my regular dispensary and was pleased to see Mission had ! I did online ordering and was impressed with their communication before I even went to pick up my order. Since it was my first visit I needed to do the normal paperwork but every single person I interacted with was beyond friendly and the entire environment was welcoming and comfortable. I didn’t wait long after filling out my forms and my order was ready to go! It was quick and easy and I was really impressed by the entire staff. It’s not the biggest dispensary but it’s a nice modern feel and I knew right away that I would be coming back any time I was in the area! Prices seemed on point for what I was getting and their menu had a lot of items I sometimes have a hard time finding closer to home. Product was exactly what I was looking for and was great quality. I definitely recommend checking this place out !
absolutely loved it here!! it was my first time and i will gladly drive 30min to come every time. im on disability and this is thr only dispensary that gives that good of discount!!!
By far this is my favorite dispensary. The staff are very pleasant as well as being knowledgeable. I’ve already referred a friend
As a first time patient my visit started off well with the security guards assertiveness to make sure she was at the front door to open it while greeting me and wife as we entered (most guards never leave there seats). Staff was friendly and stepped up on my behalf due to a lil hiccup at the end of my visit that has already been forgotten about. Upon viewing the menu book I'll say it's detailed and indepth but I'd like to see the flower separated by "Indica, Hybrid and Sativa" options and not just by color indicators as it may make it easier for customers to cross compare different strains. I give that criticism because Mission may have the biggest selection of flower and prerolls I've seen out of any local Bmore shops. They have an extremely wide selection of flower with THC around or above 30%. Very competitive pricing on pre-packaged flower and the cheapest in Baltimore on top self Verano products! I'd like to see more options on your value self (under $40-1/8's) and something in store that competes with the $25-1/8's at some other shops that are within a few miles of your own. First time deal of (20% off whole order) and reward points ($1 = 1 point / 250 points = $50 off purchase) are very good and need to be posted on Leafly along with any other deals. There was a lil wait while my order was being prepared which wasn't bad but if time is of a concern next time maybe I'll try the Leafly pick-up and skip the line.
Great staff great product. I will return. Love the prices and selection. I give them 💨💨💨💨💨 out of five. Keep up the good WORK.
Product selection was impressive. Service was friendly but a little off. Atmosphere was cold to say the least. All products are kept in the back and orders are submitted through a tablet and then transferred from the back to the register through a lock box. I felt like I was in a cross between an Apple Store and a Bank, neither of which are good for my anxiety.
Great place, awesome staff, lots of discounts and prices lower than other places I’ve been, for high quality products.