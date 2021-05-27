The waiting space is pretty awesome. Amazing decor, art, and living walls to enjoy while waiting. Budtenders were very knowledgeable and just seemed like awesome people who knew their industry and product. I love their loyalty program, the first time shopper discount and the freebie. $50 off with purchase of $250 is a good deal! I am in Southwest Michigan where no such place exists. Unfortunately it will be a while before I’m back but I will definitely make another trip when I can. Since my rewards don’t expire I can still eventually use them. The flower was on the dry side but so far all the bud stores I’ve been to in Michigan have been this way which is unfortunate... The taste and potency on all 4 of the strains I purchased from Om was good. It smoked good. Hands down Om is the best place I have visited to date. Really cool place.