What did I like about my visit? Everything! The staff is professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. The store has a very respectable selection of quality flower at reasonable prices. I highly recommend this place.
No better feeling than having a second place to call home.. I could call this place my second home, easily. I'm welcomed with flowers and leave smiling ear to ear. With the pandemic we're facing no one is allowed inside.. I MISS IT 🍃💚 glad I can still shop curbside. Thank you I'm Of Medicine.
Great place. amazing people for what there doing for recreational patient's. Anyone looking for a great we'll priced, warm, indoor experience needs to go to OM of Michigan.Best dispensary in the state hands down. Came in expected one price and as it turns out the price online was wrong. It was less!!!!! blew my mind almost hugged that guy lol
Would definitely recommend coming here! Everyone is always so nice and the atmosphere is very relaxing and welcoming. They also have a great selection of products and are helpful/knowledgeable about them!
The waiting space is pretty awesome. Amazing decor, art, and living walls to enjoy while waiting. Budtenders were very knowledgeable and just seemed like awesome people who knew their industry and product. I love their loyalty program, the first time shopper discount and the freebie. $50 off with purchase of $250 is a good deal! I am in Southwest Michigan where no such place exists. Unfortunately it will be a while before I’m back but I will definitely make another trip when I can. Since my rewards don’t expire I can still eventually use them.
The flower was on the dry side but so far all the bud stores I’ve been to in Michigan have been this way which is unfortunate... The taste and potency on all 4 of the strains I purchased from Om was good. It smoked good. Hands down Om is the best place I have visited to date. Really cool place.
My husband and I walked the entire area of Ann Arbor during hash bash yesterday let me tell you about the awesomeness of this place...first of all ITS HUGE! And oh so relaxing. The product was great and we banked on some new patient goodies. We relaxed in the giant open lobby reading table books and doodling in the house drawing book before packing up and trucking back to the diag. By far the best dispensary we went to that day for sure!
Ok, so I drove up from Dayton, Ohio. What an experience......class act....this is a real dispensary. My bud tender was lisa...classy lady. Very knowledgeable on all products. Quality flower, rso oil, my life saver for pain, an my favorite edible..chocolate..yum yum..this is my new go to place. Pricing is very reasonable. Overall, this is the way to run a business. You guys, an Lisa, are definitely a CLASS ACT. YOU ARE ALL ABOUT THE PATIENT. SEE y'all in 3 weeks..rock on.
Good location! This amazing dispensary is filled with artwork that are all from local artists which is amazing!! You are blown away right when you walk in because the art work & lounge area are so amazing! Good prices on the bud, knowledgeable staff, and tons of free events that they offer there! Also it’s amazing that you’re allowed to bring friends & family to enjoy all of the free events that are held in the lounge area & the best part is they don’t have to have a medical marijuana card to hang out in the lounge area! Evan Litinas who is the Chief Medical Officer did an amazing job by giving me helpful tips and knowledge about certain strains, and also hooked me up with freebies since it was my first time! I’ll definitely be coming back more often!!! LOVE this place!!
I had a very positive experience for my first time at Om of Medicine! After checking in and filling out brief paperwork at reception I was let into the patient lounge. There I was greeted by the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Evan Litinas, given a brief tour and taken back to a private consultation room. Here, Dr. Litinas asked me about my symptoms and talked me through all the products and their healing properties. He had a lot of helpful visual aids to explain how our body utilizes each of the different method of administration. He was very patient and I did not feel rushed. I felt like I learned a lot during my visit and I left feeling more empowered about my medicine. Thank you Om of Medicine and Dr. Litinas! I will definitely be returning :)
I visited Om of Medicine for the first time a few weeks ago during Hash Bash. The atmosphere is like a spa and an art gallery, and the people are fantastic. The medicine I got on this trip was top quality and not too expensive.
The location is a little tricky if you’ve never been there, but easy enough to find.
I really loved stopping at the Om of Medicine! Being a new patient can be intimidating but the staff made everything very comfortable for me. Very cool atmosphere, beautiful art to enjoy, knowledgeable budtenders, everything you could need. looking forward to my next visit!