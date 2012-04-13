Avaterry
Love the blue cookies!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Love the blue cookies!
Im a sucker for atmosphere and they got a great vibe and amazign quality
Thanks so much! Come back soon! :)
Fancy dispensary. Definitely high standards
So glad you liked it, we're opening a lounge in the next 8 weeks so make sure to stop in!
Cool lil spot. Will try again bc my first experience was mediocre
Sorry we didn't meet your standards, we do hope you give us another shot!
They're alright, weed was coo
We hope you give us another shot, we're currently under construction building a beautiful smoking lounge and we think you'll like the new shop!
Nice weed. the staff were helpful
Thank you for visiting!
Great guys. I wish them the best
Thank you!
Awesome variety, and amazing quality. Knowledgeable bud tenders and they are always available to help! My go to place in sf! You must try blood orange og and key lime pie!!!
Thanks so much for visiting, make sure to stop by again once our new lounge opens!
Unique place in the mission with a knowledgeable and very helpful staff. Their menus are unique and have a restaurant like flare to them describing each strain as you would on here. Inside is minimalistic and easy to navigate. Great selection of premium bud. Also have all of the PAX.ERA Pods.
Thanks so much for visiting! Make sure to visit again soon :).
I don't usually shop here and To be honest I was quite disappointed with this place. Ended up getting low-quality product for a top-shelf price. Was going to a bar nearby, decided to stop and grab some pre-rolls. Didn't see any good strains that I like so I asked the bud tender girl. She recommended the Trio of pre-rolls of Pink Lemonade. It was $20 for 3 tiny joints. Oh, plus tax. Yes, they add tax on top. And I decided to get a gram of Girl scout Cookies just in case I wouldn't like the Pink Lemonade. 1G of little buds Gilrscout cookies was $16 + tax, which I thought was a little steep. So I spent about $40+. I left. Decided to try that Pink Lemonade - it dint draw. I really wanted to return it but Shambala was already closed so we struggled with it till the end of that joint. And it wasn't tasty at all! Couple of days later decided to try the 2nd of the Trio. Same story, didn't draw. So we decided to unroll the last 2 prerolls and re-roll them ourselves. Guess what? The weed looked like it was grinder in a coffee grinder for a while. Not tasty weed, not rolled well, not grinded well, cost top shelf price. And was oversold by a bud tender. She either doesn't know whats good or lied to me which equally unacceptable. My conclusion about Shambala - they don't really care all that much.
We're sorry to hear about this experience! We've undergone lots of changes with staff and product and would love to invite you back in and improve this experience for you. We're opening a consumption lounge in the coming months so please come on by and we'll hook you up!