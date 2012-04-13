vseacret1 on September 13, 2017

I don't usually shop here and To be honest I was quite disappointed with this place. Ended up getting low-quality product for a top-shelf price. Was going to a bar nearby, decided to stop and grab some pre-rolls. Didn't see any good strains that I like so I asked the bud tender girl. She recommended the Trio of pre-rolls of Pink Lemonade. It was $20 for 3 tiny joints. Oh, plus tax. Yes, they add tax on top. And I decided to get a gram of Girl scout Cookies just in case I wouldn't like the Pink Lemonade. 1G of little buds Gilrscout cookies was $16 + tax, which I thought was a little steep. So I spent about $40+. I left. Decided to try that Pink Lemonade - it dint draw. I really wanted to return it but Shambala was already closed so we struggled with it till the end of that joint. And it wasn't tasty at all! Couple of days later decided to try the 2nd of the Trio. Same story, didn't draw. So we decided to unroll the last 2 prerolls and re-roll them ourselves. Guess what? The weed looked like it was grinder in a coffee grinder for a while. Not tasty weed, not rolled well, not grinded well, cost top shelf price. And was oversold by a bud tender. She either doesn't know whats good or lied to me which equally unacceptable. My conclusion about Shambala - they don't really care all that much.