87 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$113
Deals
New Patients: $25 coupon for each of first 4 visits!
Valid 2/14/2020 – 1/1/2023
First time at Mission Georgetown? Receive $25 off each of your first 4 purchases of $50 or more! Please stop or give us a call to find out about our weekly special. Discount may only be used for a patient's first 4 visits. Not valid if you are already a patient at our Georgetown location. Discount cannot be stacked with Dr. Reimbursement discount.
Discount may only be used for a patient's first 4 visits. Discount may only be used at one location or the other. i.e., If you register as a new patient in Georgetown and use the discount there, it may not be used in our Worcester location and vice versa.
New Patients: $25 coupon for each of first 4 visits!
Valid 2/14/2020 – 1/1/2023
First time at Mission Georgetown? Receive $25 off each of your first 4 purchases of $50 or more! Please stop or give us a call to find out about our weekly special. Discount may only be used for a patient's first 4 visits. Not valid if you are already a patient at our Georgetown location. Discount cannot be stacked with Dr. Reimbursement discount.
Discount may only be used for a patient's first 4 visits. Discount may only be used at one location or the other. i.e., If you register as a new patient in Georgetown and use the discount there, it may not be used in our Worcester location and vice versa.
All Products
Sicilian Revenge
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Mandarin Cookies #2
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Vanilla Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
AJ Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Pennywise
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mandarin Cookies #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Blue Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Jesus OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Guerilla Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Pink Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Unbiased Opinion
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Desert Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
HP Desert Diesel Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
HP GG#4 Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Liberty Chocolate Bar 100mg
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
$32each
HP Blue Raspberry Marmas 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HP Blue Raspberry Pebbles 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
HP THC Infused Local Honey 6oz
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
HP Sweet & Sour Cherry Marmas 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
55.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HP Sour Watermelon Marmas 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HP Strawberry Lemonade Pebbles 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
HP Sour Raspberry Marmas 10 Pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HP Watermelon Pebbles 10pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
HP CBD Infused Local Honey 6oz
from Unknown Brand
73.92mg
THC
85.68mg
CBD
No Strain
Strain
$50each
$50each
HP Black Cherry Pebbles 10pk
from Unknown Brand
46.5mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
HP Sour Tropical Punch Pebbles 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
HP Peach Marmas 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HP Caramels 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Terp Stix - Blue Dream - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HP - Mandarin Cookies #2 | 1g PR
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
$12each
Monkey Bones - Pink Cookies 1g PR
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
$15each
Terp Stix - Blueberry - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
123