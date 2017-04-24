fallonmunroe on October 12, 2019

If I could give this place more stars I totally would. I’ve been coming to this location for almost two years now, and even though they’re now Mission their products are still the best I’ve had. Sure, it’s easier to just go to an “adult use dispensary” but quality and pricing just doesn’t compare. Not to mention the interior is very calming and assuring for a first-time patient. I’ve never had a negative experience with Mission/Healthy Pharms and this is my definite go-to!