Friendly service, quality products, and a cool set up! They always have a variety of strains. I've been a few times and have used pick up.
4.5
10 reviews
Online orders are fast service is great!
Online ordering is awesome! Thanks for your review!
Great place friendly staff
Appreciate your review! See you soon!
Best dispensary!! Great prices, points program and friendly faces! Love the energy!
Thank you so much!
Haven’t been yet
Thanks for the review, we look forward to seeing you stop by!
If I could give this place more stars I totally would. I’ve been coming to this location for almost two years now, and even though they’re now Mission their products are still the best I’ve had. Sure, it’s easier to just go to an “adult use dispensary” but quality and pricing just doesn’t compare. Not to mention the interior is very calming and assuring for a first-time patient. I’ve never had a negative experience with Mission/Healthy Pharms and this is my definite go-to!
Thank you so much, this is great to hear! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
I love this place! Best prices and discounts! Wonderful products and nice people!
We love you too! Thanks for the review!
Love the people there, everyone is so helpful, knowledgable and nice. The variety is great, so I'm just gonna keep going back to try different things.
Thanks for the kind words! And yes, lots of great things to try!
Staff is friendly and super helpful, mission is clean, consistent and a professional atmosphere! It is my go-to place for all my patient needs.
We appreciate the review! Thanks for making Mission your go-to dispensary!
Love the prerolls and variety they have
Thanks for the review! You rock!