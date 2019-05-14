Ladeempress
Clean, friendly atmosphere, not to mention great cannabis! Very knowledgeable staff that takes the time to explain the products and any deals they are currently running. Deals are stackable which is great for making bulk purchases.
Always greeted on a first name basis, every visit I have been made to feel extremely comfortable never rushed. Staff is always extremely pleasant this is my first choice always. And the fact they extended there hours from 10am to 7pm 7 days a week is fantastic. Thanks mission for continued quailty service
This place likes to delete negative reviews
Hello BostonIrish666, We are sorry for any inconvenience that you've faced while driving to our facility. In the future, we always recommend that patients or customers contact our call center at (833) 768-4357. You can check in with the call center 24/7 for hours, comments, concerns, & and also information regarding which of our dispensaries are medical dispensaries only. We also would like to address any previous comments that may have been flagged. Leafly has a community policy that outlines the following: If a guest/patient has not shopped or been into a facility, the comment will be flagged & deleted. We are working diligently on opening for adult use as soon as possible, if you leave our call center call back information, we can reach out to you once we are open as an adult-use facility! We do hope to see you at one of our Mission Dispensaries in the future, and we would love to be able to rectify any mistakes you believe were made on our end. Best, Mission Worcester
Employee Joshua Patterson was very rude and condescending. Atmosphere was bland and unorganized. I will not be returning
Hello Kenjay37, We are deeply sorry to hear that you have had an unpleasant experience at one of our facilities. We will certainly do our due diligence to figure out which facility this occurred at, however, there are no staff members at our Worcester location that go by Joshua Patterson. If you would like to shoot me an email & we can discuss the details regarding which facility this may have happened at, that would be great! You can contact me at Josh.k@missioncan.com.
One time last time. Bought flower, container open, wt a bit light. Not real great smoke. Staff fine. Security fine
Hello Tinybear2, We are very sorry to hear about your unpleasant experience. Can you potentially let us know which strain you had purchased? We would love to invite you back to our facility so that we may be able to rectify any issues that you may have had pertaining to product quality. It is never our intention to distribute any containers that have been tampered with or open, so if in the future you can provide photos that would be very helpful! If you have the time, would you be able to elaborate more on our staff & security as well? We want to make sure that the next time you step into a Mission facility that you are met with world-class patient/customer service as well as respectful security. If you are able to provide any photos of the product along with your name, you can send them to the email listed below. Please, if you ever have any issues in the future, feel free to reach out to Josh.k@missioncan.com and we can work on solutions for you. Our goal is to ensure that all of our patients experience cannabis in the best way possible. If there is anything we can do, please let us know! From everyone at Mission, we hope you have a great week and we hope to see you in soon. Best, Mission Worcester
BEST DISPENSARY IN CENTRAL MASS! I have been a medical card holder for 3 years now and have visited most of the dispensaries west of Boston. Visited Mission for the first time last weekend, and this will be my go-to place from now on, hands down. Best customer service; I was met by a bud-tender immediately, and she took the time to explain what the dispensary has to offer. Great selection of bud; and after smoked, some of the best weed I have had in a long time. She recommended the strain Unbiased Opinion, and it's up there with my favorites now! Mission also has a great selection of pre-rolls which are the cheapest around... $12 for a gram. I walked out of there with a ton of great product, great freebies and 20% off first patient discount. Plus, I am halfway to earning a $50 credit... Mission DEFINITELY has the best rewards program! Can't wait to visit again!
Hi Bugg77, Most importantly, thank you so much for your feedback! Thank you for highlighting our $12 1g pre-rolls as well as our own house strain Unbiased opinion! It is our goal to meet every patient with urgency & a smile as well as with great deals & promotions to match! We are happy to see that our discounts, promotions, & reward system were to your liking! If you would like to name drop the bud-tender in the future, you are always welcome to do so. We hope to see you again soon to chat about what has been working well for you. Have a lovely rest of your week! Best, Mission Worcester
Great customer service. Friendly staff!
Hello Billsan1258, Thank you for your review! If you ever have time to leave a product review, we love to see our patients' feedback and what patients are currently consuming. If it works for you, leave a comment. Equally, if it does not quite do it for you, we would love to hear that feedback as well! We always enjoy watching our patients walk out satisfied with a smile on his/her/their face! Can't wait to see you back at Mission! Be sure to stay updated on our promotions and deals by checking your Springbig Wallet & text messages! Best, Mission Worcester
Great location .. plenty of parking . nice set up . awsome member discounts !!!
Good afternoon Boogzskyhigh, Thank you for your review! We hope to see you at one of our Mission locations again in the future! Be sure to check your Springbig Wallet for any upcoming deals and promos! If you have time, we would love to hear more about the quality of your product or visit with us! If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our call center and ask to speak to someone at our Worcester location and we will be sure to assist you in any way possible! Enjoy the rest of your week! Best, Mission Worcester
is haswone but the price is to much for the eight the price before is better is normal price now is to much sorry but the oder dispensary the price is normal 45 eight
Hello 1Iceman, Thank you for your review! We are do apologize that our flower pricing was not satisfactory. We did go through a pricing adjustment period, where we were trying to restructure pricing to ensure better pricing for patients. If you take a look at our online menu, you can take a look at our new pricing structure. We have gone back to tiering our flower for bulk pricing as well as for our concentrate options. If you ever have any questions or concerns regarding pricing, in the future, please feel free to reach out to Josh.k@misisoncan.com. Best, Mission Worcester
Love it, They are very welcoming! I have MS they helped with the doors on a 90° day. Awesome
Good afternoon Choobstastic, We are glad to hear that you've had a great experience shopping with us as well as teaching & learning with us. We do our best to offer cannabis solutions that will help our patients create a routine that is sustainable as well as affordable! Speaking on behalf of all of our Mission locations, we would love to have you back and hope to see you soon! Best, Mission Worcester