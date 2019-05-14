One time last time. Bought flower, container open, wt a bit light. Not real great smoke. Staff fine. Security fine

Dispensary said:

Hello Tinybear2, We are very sorry to hear about your unpleasant experience. Can you potentially let us know which strain you had purchased? We would love to invite you back to our facility so that we may be able to rectify any issues that you may have had pertaining to product quality. It is never our intention to distribute any containers that have been tampered with or open, so if in the future you can provide photos that would be very helpful! If you have the time, would you be able to elaborate more on our staff & security as well? We want to make sure that the next time you step into a Mission facility that you are met with world-class patient/customer service as well as respectful security. If you are able to provide any photos of the product along with your name, you can send them to the email listed below. Please, if you ever have any issues in the future, feel free to reach out to Josh.k@missioncan.com and we can work on solutions for you. Our goal is to ensure that all of our patients experience cannabis in the best way possible. If there is anything we can do, please let us know! From everyone at Mission, we hope you have a great week and we hope to see you in soon. Best, Mission Worcester