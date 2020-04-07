127 products
Flower - Exodus Cheese
from PharmaCannis
15.48%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Honey Bee
from Bedford Grow
17.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bee
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Geist OG
from Ascend
19.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Geist OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - OGKZ Reserve
from Ascend
20.05%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKZ
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - OGKZ
from Ascend
16.32%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKZ
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Flower - OGKZ Popcorn
from Ascend
18.33%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKZ
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Flower - Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
4.97%
THC
8.19%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - G Purps
from verano
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
G Purps
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Bubba Diagonal
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Flower - Candyland
from Grassroots Cannabis
18.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Flower - Clementine
from GTI
23.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Green Line OG
from Cresco Labs
26.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Line OG
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Flower - Jack Herer
from GTI
17.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Lime Sorbet
from Cresco Labs
18.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Flower - OG 18
from Cresco Labs
23.89%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
RSO - Blackberry OG CO2
from Shelby County Community Services
74.87mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blackberry OG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Birthday Cake Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
59.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Outer Space Liquid Live Resin .25g
from Cresco Labs
88.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Outer Space
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
RSO - Hybrid
from Cresco Labs
66.93mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Oil Pen - GG # 4 Liquid Live Resin .25g
from Cresco Labs
73.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Wax - Chem De La Chem Crumble
from Bedford Grow
75.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem De La Chem
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
RSO - Spectra Complete: High CBD
from Revolution Enterprises
6.24mg
THC
75.4mg
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
RSO - Spectra 1:1 CBD:THC
from Revolution Enterprises
39.32%
THC
41.43%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Kief - Honey Bee Gold Dust
from Bedford Grow
28.74%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Honey Bee
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Lucie C02 .3g
from GTI
76.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucie
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Mandarin Cookies C02 .3g
from GTI
65.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Wax - 1024 Crumble
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
77.35%
THC
0.27%
CBD
1024
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Hells Bells CO2
from GTI
72.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's Bells
Strain
$35.3
In-store only
Oil Pen - Island Lime Haze CO2 - .3g
from GTI
71.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Haze
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
RSO - 2:1 Harlequin BHO
from Cresco Labs
24.87%
THC
48.2%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Clementine CO2 .3g
from GTI
81.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
RSO - Danceworld CO2
from Shelby County Community Services
18.92mg
THC
54.26mg
CBD
Dance World
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
RSO - Best Friend OG C02
from Shelby County Community Services
73.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Best Friend OG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Live Resin - G6 Sugar BHO
from verano
80.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$721 g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Red Headed Stranger CO2 .3g
from GTI
76.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$30.30
In-store only
Oil Pen - Blueberry x Mazar .3g
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
70.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar x Blueberry
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Wax - Champion City Chocolate Crumble
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
70.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Champion City Chocolate
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
RSO - Pink Lemonade Co2
from Shelby County Community Services
27.88mg
THC
38.65mg
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
RSO - Galactic Jack
from Shelby County Community Services
65.51mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Oil Pen - Cronuts #4 .3g
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
68.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$300.3 0
In-store only
