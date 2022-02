Staff are consistently helpful. First time I went, they guided me through the process of getting a medical card and even recommended some Drs that did telemedicine. They will always help you select stuff and choose what you’re looking for if you need guidance. It’s a popular place which is why there are sometimes lines, but the people complaining about it in other reviews must have unrealistic expectations - sometimes you have to wait in line at a store. You’ll survive! It’s a great place, I highly recommend.