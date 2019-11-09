Follow
Modern Forest
CBD Sundays
CBD Products come at 10% off!
All Products
REC-Kush & Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Kush & Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC-Oregon Mango Diesel
from Unknown Brand
17.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Oregon Mango Diesel
from Unknown Brand
17.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC-Watermelon Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
25.84%
THC
0.69%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Watermelon Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
25.84%
THC
0.69%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC-TangieLand
from Unknown Brand
17.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-TangieLand
from Unknown Brand
17.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC-Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
19.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Med-Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
19.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC-Lost Coast Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Lost Coast Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC-Mazar
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Mazar
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Ambiguous Purple
from Unknown Brand
4.97%
THC
13.33%
CBD
Purple Afghani
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck)
from Unknown Brand
29.4%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - CC #2 (Cookies & Cream 2)
from Bishop Orchard
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Cindy Blue
from Bishop Orchard
18.6%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Cookie Dream
from Bishop Orchard
17.86%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Cookies & Cream
from Bishop Orchard
19%
THC
0.58%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Critical Cheese
from Fire Flower
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Cheese
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Dulce De Leche "The UNO"
from Highland Provisions
23.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Maple Leaf Indica
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - GDP Cookies
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Lemon Kush
from CWD
16.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - OCA Gold
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.61%
THC
0%
CBD
OCA Gold
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Ogre
from Bishop Orchard
19.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Pinot Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinot Green
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Purgatory
from Bishop Orchard
14.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Skinny
from Bishop Orchard
19.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Tangie & Cream
from Bishop Orchard
18.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Triple Crown OG
from Redbarn
27.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Triple Crown OG
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED - White Cherry Truffle
from Bishop Orchard
20.12%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cherry Truffle
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Blue City Diesel
from Unknown Brand
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
24.18%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
15.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$41 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Ewe 2
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Forbidden Fruit
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Gummy Bears
from Unknown Brand
27.3%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED-Huckleberry Pounder
from Unknown Brand
17.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$41 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
