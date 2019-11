MrsCannabis on January 22, 2018

DONT sign up for their text deals! Very annoying daily texts of the same stupid deal for crappy joints. A text you have to show before it expires yet they send same deal everyday. I've replied OUT and they still send them. I wont go back due to their annoying texts. I see their name and get mad..why would I go somewhere that upsets me? Change up your text deals and stop being boring! Offer better deals..your joints are too tiny to buy 2 for 5 with a stupid text!