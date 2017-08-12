pmuniverse on January 10, 2018

the owner is a great guy. bought 2 grams for under 20 bucks of top shelf without it being a promo. the GG #12 and sour D (my choices) were top grade bottom shelf and top grade mid shelf. and for the potency should have every right to be on the top shelf with the big boys. the GG #12 was a single nug about 3/4 inch around and i swear if i shot it from a slingshot i could break a window, no joke. in house pre rolls are also a treat, hand ground stuffed tubes from flower (not the scriblys at the bottom of the jar) and over weighed significantly. as an example, the sour D i got was 9.90 a gram, a gram pre roll would be 6.50 with tax... but weighs out to 1.21 grams (including paper and crutch) comes to about 1.19 grams you literally cant beat these prices. would reccomend highly to anybody having a first experience or those looking to get the best for the lowest price possible literally, you get sweet tree quality flower, at bottom dollar prices.