kenzieherchberger95
Absolutely love this place! Great prices. The staff is amazing. They always make you feel welcomed.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Absolutely love this place! Great prices. The staff is amazing. They always make you feel welcomed.
Very expensive compared to other shops in town plus they never answer there phone. Pretty unprofessional if you ask me.
Excellent service from the very friendly and knowledgeable staff. I have visited several times and really like the products, pricing, and vibe. I highly recommend this business and I'll be back soon!
I love the staff, they are friendly, knowledgeable and helpful, and always go out of their way to accommodate your needs. Small store and selection, but excellent customer service and products. My store of choice!
Everything about the place is legit! Great convenient location pretty good quality weed.
Cute little place. Helpful people. Good prices. Good weed. Will check back in with them again.
love it 💯🍁
I am amazed with how far this dispensary has come. I have been a loyal customer since they first opened. They have awesome indoor flower for a great price! They have so many prerolls that actually burn correctly 🙌🏽. Most importantly tho, the staff is welcoming and extremely helpful. 5's 5's 5's
Nice location, friendly and knowledgeable Bud-Tender. Worth the time to check this dispensary out. Great prices!!!!!
the owner is a great guy. bought 2 grams for under 20 bucks of top shelf without it being a promo. the GG #12 and sour D (my choices) were top grade bottom shelf and top grade mid shelf. and for the potency should have every right to be on the top shelf with the big boys. the GG #12 was a single nug about 3/4 inch around and i swear if i shot it from a slingshot i could break a window, no joke. in house pre rolls are also a treat, hand ground stuffed tubes from flower (not the scriblys at the bottom of the jar) and over weighed significantly. as an example, the sour D i got was 9.90 a gram, a gram pre roll would be 6.50 with tax... but weighs out to 1.21 grams (including paper and crutch) comes to about 1.19 grams you literally cant beat these prices. would reccomend highly to anybody having a first experience or those looking to get the best for the lowest price possible literally, you get sweet tree quality flower, at bottom dollar prices.