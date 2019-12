Aspire on June 9, 2019

Came by on Friday and definitely some of the nicest bud I’ve seen. The prices may be a little higher than most, but you will only get quality. I got OG Kush ($4 strain) and it was some of the nicest nugs for the price. Otherwise you will see a lot of $6/g and $12/g. Thanks for the shirt as well! I will be representing you in the gym. Real quality and real big nugs.