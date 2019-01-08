Follow
Motor City Hemp Life (CBD only)
313-768-9729
18 products
Veterans Discount
Valid 8/1/2019
Show your military ID and receive 10% off your total order.
Hempworx PETS 250-Bacon Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from HEMPWORX
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$351 fl oz/30ml
Hempworx 750-Peppermint - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from HEMPWORX
0.03mg
THC
750mg
CBD
INDUSTRIAL HEMP
Strain
$891 fl oz/30ml
Hempworx 750 THC FREE - Peppermint - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from HEMPWORX
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$891 fl oz/30ml
Hempworx 500 THC FREE - Peppermint - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from HEMPWORX
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$691 fl oz/30ml
Hempworx 500-Peppermint - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from HEMPWORX
0.03mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$691 fl oz/30ml
Hempworx 500-Natural Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from HEMPWORX
0.03mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$691 fl oz/30ml
GUM
from Bhang
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$5pack of 4
100MG CBD GUMMY CHEWS Green Apple Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for deta
from Detroit Fudge Company
0.03mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$15pack of 5
100MG CBD GUMMY CHEWS Watermelon Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for detail
from Detroit Fudge Company
0.03mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$15pack of 5
100MG CBD GUMMY CHEWS Grape Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from Detroit Fudge Company
0.03mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$15pack of 5
100MG CBD LOZENGES Strawberry Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from Detroit Fudge Company
0.03mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$15pack of 5
100MG CBD LOZENGES Cherry..... Flavor - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from Detroit Fudge Company
0.03mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$15pack of 5
75 mg CBD "LEAF" Gummies - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from Motor City Hemp Life
0.03mg
THC
75mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$10pack of 15
HempWorx CBD Coffee
from Hempworx
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$69pack of 30
Hempworx PETS CBD-Rich Treats - LOCAL DELIVERY AND MAIL ORDER AVAILABLE - call for details
from Hempworx
0mg
THC
2.5mg
CBD
$35pack of 33
BATH BOX
from HEMPWORX
0mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$49pack of 4
Bath Bomb - CBD Infused Australian Tee Tree Oil - AVAILABLE FOR LOCAL AND MAIL ORDER DELIVERY
from Motor City Hemp Life
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$8each
CBD ISOLATE - THC FREE Sample Pack
from Hempworx
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$15each