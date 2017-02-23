NextWorldVR on September 24, 2019

A truly amazing place. i'm pretty sure I reviewed (positively!) this place a long time ago, but today, when I was ordering the person who answered the phone went to the trouble of looking up how many purchases I had made without taking advantage of their 'get a free $40 item (or off purchase total) every so many purchases' deal. I had lost card after card and kind of forgot about it, they looked it up, seeing how many I had, they even asked a co-worker to make sure they had found all the purchases and as it turned out, I had 2 I could use, they called me before delivering offering to honor both 'freebies' that I had accrued, and let me do it on that same days order! (Perfect timing as it helped me to stock up, just as I take on a huge new VR Game Development project (cloistered with my computer for weeks! LOL :) I never would have known but for their honesty and diligence. The other great thing with them, is there prices are always nice round numbers with Tax included (not that you'd know their prices are so good,) I'll try another place very occasionally, and suddenly I'm paying $80 plus tax, for an 1/8th that doesn't have that special crystalline quality or the feel of a 'curated' collection that 'The Mountain' supplies consistently (THOUGH- I would love to see 'G-13' come in more often ;) Even their Smalls (I only use a one hitter anyways :) are amazing, and though HUGE Deals, are the same Great Reliable quality... Right now, they have a $75 1/2 (that's a half not a quarter!) ounce, of 'Howie Rolls WEDDING CAKE Smalls'... I got that today and it is as good as any premium nug I've had, the nugs are fine size by me! and there ZERO SHAKE/STEMS in the 'pouch' Truly a bag o' nuglets.. ;) THANK YOU!!