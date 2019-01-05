122 products
Buy 3 Get 1 All Single Prerolls!
Valid 5/1/2019 – 7/1/2020
Build your own "pack"! Buy 3 get 1 for a penny on all single pre rolls! Stock up, and get your self a handful today!
Does not include packs of multiple pre rolls, applies to single pre rolls only! *****All prices include a 15% CA Excise Tax, Oakland Local Tax (since we are licensed out of Oakland), and your local Sales Tax!****
All Products
Pacific Reserve - Ruby Slippers - .7g Preroll
from Pacific Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
Caliva - Alien OG - 3.5 Grams
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
JEF - Platinum - 3.5 Grams
from Jef
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
West Coast Sunrise - Purple Peakz Smalls - 4 Grams
from West Coast Sunrise
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Marley Naturals - Trinity Star - 1 Gram
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
Trinity - NF Smalls - 3.5 Grams
from Trinity
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Trinity - Peanut Butter Breath - 3.5 Grams
from Trinity
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Dimebag - Dread Bread 3.5 Grams
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Bloom Farms - Lemon Tree - 3.5 Grams
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Bloom Farms - Forbidden Tangie - 3.5 Grams
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Old Pal - Cosmic Dream - 3.5 Grams
from Old Pal
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cosmic Dream
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
JEF - Blue Dream - 3.5 Grams
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Mountain Remedy - Sugar Pyne - 3.5 Grams
from West Coast Sunrise
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Peakz
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Old Pal - Cosmic OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
NUG - Mimosa
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
NUG - Strawberry Fruity Pebbles
from NUG
___
THC
0%
CBD
$57⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Dime Bag - Pound Cake - 3.5 Grams
from Dime Bag
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
DimeBag - Blue Dream - Sativa Sugar - 1 Gram
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
DimeBag - Passion Orange Guava - Sativa Hybrid Sugar - 1G
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
Absolute Xtracts - Live Resin Sauce - Forbidden Fruit - 1 Gram
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
Absolute Xtracts - Live Resin Sauce - Gelato - 1 Gram
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
Absolute Xtracts - Live Resin Sauce - Sour Diesel - 1 Gram
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$541 g
Raw Garden - Leeroy's Dosi Sauce - 1 Gram
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$521 g
Raw Garden - Flaming Ape #10 Live Sauce - 1 Gram
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$521 g
Sublime Gold - Malibu (Cookies) - Cartridge - 1 Gram
from Sublime Canna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$551 g
Sublime Gold - Tokyo (Green Goddess) - Cartridge - 1 Gram
from Sublime Canna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$551 g
Raw Garden - Wifi Walker Live resin - 1 Gram
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wifi Walker
Strain
$521 g
Raw Garden - Glueberry Twist Live Sauce - 1 Gram
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueberry Twist
Strain
$521 g
Absolute Xtracts - Live Resin Sauce - Cherry Pie - 1 Gram
from AbsoluteXtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$541 g
APEX - Sour Diesel - Live Resin - 1 Gram
from Apex Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$451 g
APEX - Kosher Kush - Live Resin Sauce - 1 Gram
from Apex Extracts
69.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$451 g
APEX - Golden State Banana - Peanut Butter Cookies - Live Resin - 1 Gram
from Apex Extracts
72.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$501 g
Bloom Farms - HiPax - Sunset OG- Pax Pod
from BLOOM FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset OG
Strain
$47½ g
NUG - Forbidden Funk Sorbet - 1g
from NUG
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Funk
Strain
$501 g
Level - PROTABS - Hangover - THCA+CBD+CBG+THC - 250mg
from Level
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Level - PROTAB - Indica -256mg
from Level
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Level - PROTAB - Sativa -234mg
from Level
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Level - PROTAB - Hybrid -250mg
from Level
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Chill - Pure CBD - Milk Chocolate -100MG
from Chill Chocolate
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
NUG - Cookies & Cream White Chocolate Bar - 100mg
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
1234