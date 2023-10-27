Leafly

MoVal Farms
Moreno ValleyCalifornia
About this dispensary

MoVal Farms is in your neighborhood to provide Farm Direct pricing to the Moreno Valley area. Farm Direct means we grow, package, and distribute it to these shelves. Because of our methods, savings get passed right on to you. Our line of brands, such as Rio Vista Farms, Pacific Reserve, Ole'4 Fingers, and more, go through the same rigorous processes to ensure that we maintain our Farm Direct practice. Our Loyalty Program will only expand on the savings you'll receive and doesn't cost you anything. Make sure to ask about our Loyalty Program when you stop by!

24200 Sunnymead Boulevard, Moreno Valley, CA
License C10-0000684-LIC™
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Deals at MoVal Farms

Buy 4 and get the 5th for a penny!
Valid 10/26/2023 - 11/5/2023

Come into MoVal Farms and pick out ANY 4 items, and your 5th item will be discounted down to a penny!

Discount is applied to the lowest-priced item.

$20 off purchases of $100 or more!
Valid 10/26/2023 - 11/5/2023

For a limited time, show this to your Budtender to get $20 off your $100+ purchase!

SHOW THIS COUPON TO YOUR BUDTENDER TO REDEEM IT. COUPONS WILL ONLY APPLY ONCE PER CUSTOMER AT CHECKOUT.

$5 Gummies with ANY purchase!
Valid 10/26/2023 - 11/5/2023

For a limited time, get yourself a 100mg THC pack of Gummies for only $5 with any purchase!

SHOW THIS COUPON TO YOUR BUDTENDER TO REDEEM IT. COUPONS WILL ONLY APPLY ONCE PER CUSTOMER AT CHECKOUT.

