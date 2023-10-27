MoVal Farms
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
MoVal Farms
MoVal Farms is in your neighborhood to provide Farm Direct pricing to the Moreno Valley area. Farm Direct means we grow, package, and distribute it to these shelves. Because of our methods, savings get passed right on to you. Our line of brands, such as Rio Vista Farms, Pacific Reserve, Ole'4 Fingers, and more, go through the same rigorous processes to ensure that we maintain our Farm Direct practice. Our Loyalty Program will only expand on the savings you'll receive and doesn't cost you anything. Make sure to ask about our Loyalty Program when you stop by!
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (PT)
Photos of MoVal Farms
Deals at MoVal Farms
Come into MoVal Farms and pick out ANY 4 items, and your 5th item will be discounted down to a penny!
Discount is applied to the lowest-priced item.
For a limited time, show this to your Budtender to get $20 off your $100+ purchase!
SHOW THIS COUPON TO YOUR BUDTENDER TO REDEEM IT. COUPONS WILL ONLY APPLY ONCE PER CUSTOMER AT CHECKOUT.
For a limited time, get yourself a 100mg THC pack of Gummies for only $5 with any purchase!
SHOW THIS COUPON TO YOUR BUDTENDER TO REDEEM IT. COUPONS WILL ONLY APPLY ONCE PER CUSTOMER AT CHECKOUT.