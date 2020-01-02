395 products
Valid 2/1/2020 – 12/2/2020
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
All Products
Dark Trooper by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie by Back 40
from Back 40
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ultra Violence by Blur
from Blur
19.23%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Ultra Violence
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Selma
from Selma
15.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Purple by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
19.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Mac
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
19.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
22.27%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelo by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sophies Breath by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifted OG by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Frosted Cherries
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.78%
THC
0.09%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
20.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.07%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch by Blur
from Blur
22.72%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purps by Selma
from Selma
18.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Do Si Do by Back 40
from Back 40
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WTC by Blur
from Blur
23.93%
THC
0%
CBD
WTC
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg 4 by Blur
from Blur
25.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
ChemDawg 4
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
21.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CC Flo Shatter (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
1:1 Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Purple Label 1:1 Whole Plant Concentrate (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Wonderkid 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies Live Resin by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
True Animal Badder (Beehive)
from Beehive Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Mac N Cheese 1g Crumble (Beehive)
from Beehive Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie Wax by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
East Fork Blend - RSO (Dr. Jollys)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
In-store only
