C-sider on March 15, 2019

My wife was treated rudely. While she was looking at the pre roll menu , the lady with the undercut hair took the menu out from under my wife while she was looking at the list. She didnt ask if we were done with the menu. She just took it. So we walked out of there without purchasing a thing. Never been treated that rudely at other local dispensaries. Sadly to say we wont be going there