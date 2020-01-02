363 products
Weekly Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th’s of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
All Products
Bluenami by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
Star Dawg by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Purple Loco by Back 40
from Back 40
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Loco
Strain
$25½ oz
AK47 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Blueberry by Back 40
from Back 40
0%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
Chem Dawg by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Avitas
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$121 g
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Kimbo Kush by Avitas
from Avitas
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
Lemon Meringue by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Lifted OG by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Slurricane by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Zurple Punch by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Do Si Do by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
15.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$25½ oz
Sunset Sherbert by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
JGR by Back 40
from Back 40
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$25½ oz
Kosher Kush by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
Gorilla Glue 4 by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
The Bizz by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Critical Kush by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Purple Juice by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Gelato Durban by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Golden Goat by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
32.22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
Shake Deals - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
Shake Deals - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
Nine Pound Hammer by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Cherry Chem by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
27.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
Gorilla Glue #4 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
CBD Shark by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
WTC by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Lemon Tree x Jet Fuel by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
White Rhino by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
