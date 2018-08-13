pennymc427 on September 4, 2019

Do not believe the $60.00 hype. They DO NOT HAVE $60.00 OZ. Both locations stated that "they list them on the website, but no longer have them. It is a tactic we use to get you in the door assuming you will buy something anyway". Those words came from employees at both locations. Save your money for a dispensary that updates their menu, and provides a quality product. Even their $100+ Oz's are of poor quality and not well trimmed. They don't list the test results, %'s, etc. on their labels. It seems they are here to sell overpriced, crap cannabis to unsuspecting persons using the most deceptive ways possible. I placed a pick-up order on leafly, showed up 3 hours later to pick it up, and they hadn't even checked for orders. In addition to that, they didn't have any of the product I placed an order for. I had this happen 3 times. I'm done with this rag-tag outfit, and I suggest you don't waste your time or money here.