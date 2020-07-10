Hippie35
This place is so cute. I’ve been a few time now. Placed my order online and it was easy to pick up. Staff is super nice and friendly. I enjoy coming here. Great prices too
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Welcome to Medford's newest dispensary, Mr. Nice Guy is located right in the heart of the city at 35 West 8th Street in Medford. This comfy, local Medford cannabis dispensary has one of the best selections of concentrates, edibles, flower, CBD and more. Centrally located right down the street from local hotspots like Grape Street Bar & Grill, Downtown Market, Bricktown Brewing Company and less than 2 blocks from the downtown Grayhound Bus Station in Medford.
This place is so cute. I’ve been a few time now. Placed my order online and it was easy to pick up. Staff is super nice and friendly. I enjoy coming here. Great prices too
Me and my husband First time here from philly and it was very easy to find customer services was great and very helpful clean environment would definitely recommend and come back to mr.nice guy again 🤗🤗🤗
Great staff, talkative and informative. Good selection and prices. I think this dispensary will fit in wonderfully in Medford’s ever growing cannabis industry. I also appreciate their location and bright blue building, can’t miss it! 🤣👏🏻
Thank you for the review! We are excited to be apart of the community! We look forward to seeing you next time. Have a NICE day.