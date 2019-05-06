Wednesday 20% off THClear, Heavy, & Hi Choo Edibles
Valid 6/5/2019
Save 20% on select edibles from THClear, Heavy, & Hi Choo all day
No substitutions. No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
Happy Hour! 1-2PM Monday-Friday!!!
Valid 6/5/2019
25% off all pre-rolls $5 off any concentrate over $20 $10 off any concentrate over $45 $10 off any ounce over $50
No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
Night Owl Discount 9-10PM Every Day
Valid 6/5/2019
Everything is 15% off for the last hour every day!
No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
Early Bird Discount 9-10AM
Valid 6/5/2019
Everything is 20% off for the first hour every day!
No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
Sunday 20% off All Flower
Valid 6/5/2019
Save 20% on all flower all day.
No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
Tuesday 20% off All Vapes
Valid 6/5/2019
Save 20% on all vape cartridges all day.
No discount stacking. Some restrictions may apply, ask your budtender for details.
Earn free Merch!
Valid 6/5/2019
Spend over $100 and receive a free t-shirt or hat! Spend over $250 and receive a free hoodie!
While supplies last. Ask your budtender for details.