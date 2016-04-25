cingirl
Good location
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Good location
Have been a fairly regular customer of this store until today. The menu showed that the products that I wanted (Wyld 1/1 gummies Strawberry & Peach) but upon arrival at the store they weren't. The "bud tender" while not rude was condescending and appeared to go out of her way to tell me that my knowledge of the edible products was nil!! The only balanced THC/CBD product available was/is made by Golden and was the super acai "gummies". I was not permitted to get anything but a cursory look at this product but purchased it anyway. MISTAKE!! Got home 5 mins later and first impression was that this box was old, real old. The gummies themselves were literally a gooey wad of product melted into the plastic wrap and had to be scraped off the wrap. Package stated that the product was made December of 2018. Honestly, it looked like it had been stored exposed to the elements and directly in the sun!! Sorry, but this is total BS and a waste of $14. Oh well, lessons learned and that is go further east like into Eugene where I know that I will be welcomed, have a much larger selection to choose from and experience superior customer service. Total disappointment as I really used to enjoy this location!!
mgilligan2, We're sorry to hear you weren't satisfied with your last visit. We're always more than happy to let the customer look at the product as closely as they'd like to and ask any questions so they can determine if it's something they want. Our apologies that we didn't have your first choice of product, our budtender was offering the only 1:1 edible we had at the time; which was the Golden Fruit Chews, which aren't a gummy product but more of a taffy consistency. All of our product is kept in temperature-controlled rooms as per OLCC regulations. However since we cannot open every package of a particular product, manufacturer's defects can, unfortunately, make it through. If you're ever not satisfied with a product, please bring it back and we will do everything we can to make it right, including a refund/exchange or a discount on another purchase. It is always our goal to provide you with a great experience.
Excellent on all counts! The order online for later pickup process proved to be effortless. and I hope to try it again!
Yay! Thank you for the kind review, we are happy to make thing easier for you! Hope to see you again soon.
I'd just like to give Donte' a shout out for his recommendation,knowledge and the good deal he gave me since I was visiting for the BUDFEST and couldn't get the strain that I was looking for.Had a great day and you were a part of it.Thanks!Debbie
Thank you Debbie! We LOVE to hear that we contributed to your great day, that is what it is all about! We hope to see you again soon, much love!
I love this place! Great deals $20 for 7Grams! Love the atmosphere and the quality for bang for your buck!
Thanks for sharing your opinion with us saimarie! We really appreciate hearing from our customers, and we hope to serve you again soon! Make sure to come hang out with us in April for our 4/20 celebration, and again a week later for our anniversary celebration on 4/27!
great staff, always right on recommendations. good product great price
Thank you for your patronage and kind words 74downer! We look forward to helping you find some more great products in the near future! Cheers!
Staff is always nice and knows what you’re looking for. Best place out of the hand full of shops in veneta
We appreciate you Bones541! Thank you for the kind review! We look forward to seeing you next time! - MNG Veneta Crew
I love this place!
Thank you Bethany! We hope you're enjoying your buds, and we look forward to seeing you again soon! - MNG Veneta Crew
I love this one stop shop. They always have everything I’m looking for at awesome prices!
Thanks RayRay_oldSkool! We appreciate you and your kind words! Have a great weekend bud! - MNG Veneta Crew
Great product selection and staff are knowledgeable.
Thanks for the kind words ninareese! We're always thinking of ways to better serve you and enhance your experience with us. We're glad to hear you have enjoyed the service! We look forward to seeing you again soon! - MNG Veneta Crew