mgilligan2 on September 27, 2019

Have been a fairly regular customer of this store until today. The menu showed that the products that I wanted (Wyld 1/1 gummies Strawberry & Peach) but upon arrival at the store they weren't. The "bud tender" while not rude was condescending and appeared to go out of her way to tell me that my knowledge of the edible products was nil!! The only balanced THC/CBD product available was/is made by Golden and was the super acai "gummies". I was not permitted to get anything but a cursory look at this product but purchased it anyway. MISTAKE!! Got home 5 mins later and first impression was that this box was old, real old. The gummies themselves were literally a gooey wad of product melted into the plastic wrap and had to be scraped off the wrap. Package stated that the product was made December of 2018. Honestly, it looked like it had been stored exposed to the elements and directly in the sun!! Sorry, but this is total BS and a waste of $14. Oh well, lessons learned and that is go further east like into Eugene where I know that I will be welcomed, have a much larger selection to choose from and experience superior customer service. Total disappointment as I really used to enjoy this location!!