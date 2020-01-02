544 products
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
All Products
Mandarin Cookies by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
21.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
OG Kush by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Punch Berry by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Skunk by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Donny Burger by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Twisted Siskiyou x Harley Wreck 5 (NFP)
from Twisted Siskiyou
2.48%
THC
14.04%
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Huxley Hazel by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Strawberry Guava by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jager Sour Diese by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies N Chem by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
AK47 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
BBC (Indoor) (NFP)
from Unknown Brand
19.23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies (Indoor)
Strain
$31 g
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Skellington by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
24.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 41 by Grizzly Farm
from Grizzly Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookie Glue by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Panty Dropper by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
In-store only
Lemons by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
21.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.14%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
