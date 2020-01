Cheyennewhatley on December 19, 2018

What I REALLY like about this place is the happy hour, the budtenders and the customer service! (Selection and prices are GREAT also) havent switched it up in awhile but I feel like it's the cheapest and best quality for Waldport maybe even Newport! Been to quite a few around the area & in Washington and these guys are super customer savvy! They help find what your looking for, they make you feel like they actually want to sell you a good product and maybe even chat and see how your days been going. To me that is huge, so just want to give them a big shout out! Bender and Cheyenne thanks for the buds and the chat! I'm coming back for some of that Grapefruit Juice (if theres any left)