Mr_Limonene on September 22, 2019

After several Tru-ly bad experiences at a competitor, I began to shop at MÜV Tampa. The experience as a whole was so much better than the competition two blocks up Dale Mabry. Even when busy, wait times are short. Staff is enthusiastic and very helpful, never making you feel rushed. They have an online order pick-up window, kinda like you see at a bank, which makes picking up an online order as quick at 3 to 4 minutes; and they allow simple changes, and you dont even have to sign in at the front desk to pick up. They give 10% discounts for people (like me) who have to travel a distance to get there. They're quality of flower has gone through the roof lately, as they seem to be dialing in the strains they are growing. If they only had an indica with serious knock down, sleep inducing power like 9 Pound Hammer, I'd never have to return to a competitor. They're extracts are off the chain as well, highly recommended! Never tried their topicals, but soon will. Website is also done well. Front page of your selected location shows you everthing in stock, instead of having to click on every item to see it's availability. Orders are usually ready to pick up after 20 minutes of ordering. Over all, this company is really organized, and it's obvious their attention is on customer service and product quality. And with the recent introduction of Tier 2 flower, their prices are dropping. Got several Tier 2 flower strains yesterday and was very impressed with the quality of the rock hard nuggets if found inside it package. Give 'em a try, you too might switch and leave those Tru-ly bad experiences behind.