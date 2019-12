RoselyP on September 14, 2019

DON'T BELIEVE - VERIFY!! My first visit was yesterday. They didn't provide the 25% off disc. Their mgr's excuse was they had another promo and they used that instead but without my choice. I didn't check before I left (my bad) - I trusted them. Rather than reimbursing me, they'd apply it to the next order but the debit to my account was the issue!! THERE WON'T BE A 2ND TIME.