Oaky420 on January 24, 2020

Was at the Grand Opening today and this place is a cut above. Never been to a grand opening before so didn't know what to expect but I pulled in their parking lot and jam packed not only that but one tight squeeze entrance/exit so as I was going in two cars were leaving luckily a godsend who works there named Skip directed me to a space right in front of the door!! Once I got in everything and everybody is friendly and immaculate. Staff took the time to answer any question I had and I didn't feel rushed although I pretty much knew what I wanted. Left with a free swag bag and 25% off all my flower!! So in my Arnold voice, "I'll be back." Oh yeah everything was running very efficiently and smoothly given the amount of people there. Took an hour and a half to get my flower (they were passing out water bottles) and it was soo worth it!.