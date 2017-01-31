JBstonely
I like the prices and the products . The tenders there have given me false information on a number of occasions to the point where I no longer tip them anymore so that is On them I guess.
4.6
10 reviews
Best dispensary in Reno.
Best dispensary in Reno
Very knowledgeable!! Always friendly. Thanks MYNT
I tried tumbleweed carts and those are one of my favs right now amazing product amazing location
Love & enjoy this location. Wyatt is AWESOME...very friendly, knowledgeable, & gives 100% great customer service! Also loving the new point system, glad you guys got rid of the stamp card.
this place is awesome
Hi @Devn.357! We are pleased to hear you enjoy our dispensary! Thank you for your feedback and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Nice and knowledgeable staff. Best deals in Reno, you can save a lot by only buying on sale- esp if you don't mind switching it up.
Hi @Ace_in_space! We are very happy to hear that you are enjoying our deals! We appreciate your feedback and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
I've been going to Mynt since they opened. Everybody has a great attitude the moment you walk in, to the moment you leave. The products are very potent and will leave you feeling amazing. Thanks Guys
Hi @Marianocc! We appreciate your continued business and we are happy to hear that you are enjoying our products! Thank you for your feedback and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
$49 quarters. Nice. Will continue to use this great facility!
Hi @zakkwylde1! We are very happy to hear that you are enjoying our deals on quarters! Thank you for choosing MYNT and we hope to see you soon!