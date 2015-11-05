1001Blessed
My first time last year they were very nice and still the same . Great team
4.9
10 reviews
Incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. Great selections and always worth asking for help. They always have a strain or two closer to the $10 a gram price point. When I bargain shop I’m normally incredibly impressed.
For the pass few day I have been dealing with my cannabis vape pen battery not being able to heat up properly. Because of the rosin in them is super thick. But thanks to the amazing and helpful associates at "National Holistic Healing". The Best dispensary in DC that is very convenient to get to of the subway. They hooked a patient up with this new Eleaf (Mini iStick). All I can say is this lil battery is tuff, discreet, easy to use and powerful. Now I am get all my cannabis hit the proper way
Of the three dispensaries near me this is my favorite. I like how responsive they are to phone inquiries. Even answering the phone before business hours. The staff has never failed to be friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. Good selection, discreetly located. What more could you ask for?
Today was my first time at this dispensary, staff is very welcoming makes you feel absolutely comfortable, even gives out freebies ! Very very pleased with this medicine thanks will be coming back again !
When I think NHHC, I think about their delicious and healing product provided by gracious, knowledgable staff who help you find discounts and expertly browse the wonderful selection. I love this dispensary and highly recommend visiting if you are a registered DC patient or medical patient from one of the following states (as of April 2018): Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Hawaii Illinois Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Montana New Hampshire New Jersey Oregon Rhode Island Washington
Very Clean & seamless process. I felt very comfortable & an assessment of what I needed was done regarding my pain management. I was very pleased w/ my first experience.
Clean, quiet, well stocked. The wellness consultants are very knowledgeable, listen and are helpful. I felt like I was in a medical doctors office.
Quiet, safe, and discrete location.
Superb, convenient location.