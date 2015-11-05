GreenPanda420 on July 24, 2019

For the pass few day I have been dealing with my cannabis vape pen battery not being able to heat up properly. Because of the rosin in them is super thick. But thanks to the amazing and helpful associates at "National Holistic Healing". The Best dispensary in DC that is very convenient to get to of the subway. They hooked a patient up with this new Eleaf (Mini iStick). All I can say is this lil battery is tuff, discreet, easy to use and powerful. Now I am get all my cannabis hit the proper way