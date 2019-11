Drewk11 on January 13, 2019

Rude budtender. Little tatted up skinny dude that had no time for questions or curiosity. Couldn’t be bothered to comedown off his mental throne of coolness to help out first timers. He made us feel like an annoyance. He made us feel stupid. He made us feel like we were wasting his time. The place is like a fast food joint. Know what you want when you’re next in line, or feel the eye rolls coming from the staff. Would never go again and would strongly advise going to Denver for the real, patent, friendly, comforting rooms.