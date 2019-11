stitchnbitch on October 25, 2018

I've been to this location twice - the first time they scolded my brother for talking to me. The tender was abrupt and hurried me along. I didn't feel like I could ask questions and she acted like I was wasting her time. Okay, could be a one of interaction. I went yesterday and felt herded through as fast as possible even though I was literally the only customer there. A different lady waited on me and she was irritated to have to help me. Rude. I will never go back. I've been to dispensaries all over Denver and the only negative experiences were at this location. Employees seem to hate working here.