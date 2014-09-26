buckness10121 on April 5, 2019

DO NOT SHOP HERE. HALF EMPTY CARTIDGES NO REFUND. I actually liked this place a lot to start. Initially I stopped buying flower here because it has a chemical taste, but I did buy cartridges. I bought a cartridge for my vape pen today, the girl couldn’t get the box open to show it to me. I opened it in my car and the cartridge is half empty. I went back and they made me stand outside and wait for a manager? The manager then told me that was exactly how the cartridge was supposed to be, half empty even though I’ve purchased them before and they were full. The girl had told me to come back if there was an issue. I told him I would like a refund and he said they don’t do refunds and he could sell me another cartridge. Why would I want another half empty cartridge? I wanted my money back and I had a receipt. It’s not my fault the girl couldn’t open the container. Terrible experience, sucks because it’s right down the street from work too. Will never shop here again and I recommend no one else does.