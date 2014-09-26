Snakelongmont
Really enjoy the staff
3.9
10 reviews
Native roots has the best staff and customer service! They offer beautiful flowers you won't be disappointed.
Been coming here for a while now. Tried one or two other places, but I always come back and buy the bulk of my monthly budget here. Fave it, you can't beat the 20% off Veterans Discount
I enjoy coming here everyone is always so nice..
Great place and great prices!
The staff is great and friendly
Not the place for bud anymore. They charge too much for bud OTD compared to other local dispensaries that have same or better quality flower. They lack deals that would make it worth coming on. Otherwise they’re good for some edibles and concentrate cartridges, but that’s about it.
3 strikes your out on customer service. Tonight ended it for me. No use in speaking to management you've spoken to before about he same issue. Money going to another dispensary from here on out.
DO NOT SHOP HERE. HALF EMPTY CARTIDGES NO REFUND. I actually liked this place a lot to start. Initially I stopped buying flower here because it has a chemical taste, but I did buy cartridges. I bought a cartridge for my vape pen today, the girl couldn’t get the box open to show it to me. I opened it in my car and the cartridge is half empty. I went back and they made me stand outside and wait for a manager? The manager then told me that was exactly how the cartridge was supposed to be, half empty even though I’ve purchased them before and they were full. The girl had told me to come back if there was an issue. I told him I would like a refund and he said they don’t do refunds and he could sell me another cartridge. Why would I want another half empty cartridge? I wanted my money back and I had a receipt. It’s not my fault the girl couldn’t open the container. Terrible experience, sucks because it’s right down the street from work too. Will never shop here again and I recommend no one else does.
you can tell the staff is unhappy.