SpringsSmokah on April 28, 2019

I've hit up several dispensaries in the Springs, but none have even come close to Native Roots at Austin Bluffs - not in atmosphere, price, or expertise! My favorite budtender(the amazingly awesome and knowledgeable Miles) NEVER MISSES. I promise that if you can walk in and name the two most wonderful strains you have ever had, Miles can immediately tell you an in-stock strain that you'll love! Beyond great budtenders, this location has such a positive vibe and professional atmosphere. I feel like I can stop by anytime (day or night) and not have to worry about my personal safety. The entire place feels clean and comfortable. I can't say enough good things about Native Roots. I can't wait to go and have more stoner chat with Miles in the near future!