Jraines5280 on October 19, 2019

Ordered on Leafly in the morning, and it was cancelled. Leafly doesn't have the correct information, so make sure you call before going. The strains don't have THC level, nor is the time correct on here. If your in a rush, and you don't order off here, look forward to being there here awhile. Before going, read up on the different strains. Always remember, Indica is referred to as "IN THE COUCH!. Sativa picks you up, and CBD helps with pain. Good luck.