Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 6/7/2019 – 3/2/2036
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
MED: Bay Dream PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Training Day PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: C-Land PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Sour Amnesia PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
MED: Strawberry Lemonade PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Harlequin PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Chiesel PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Citrus Funk PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Gorilla Glue #4 PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Jilly Bean PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Lavender Jones PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Mandarin OG PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Master Kush PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Shire PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Wax Orange Herijuana
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Lemon Kush
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Lavender Jones
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Flo
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter C-Land
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Mother's Milk
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Orange Highway
from Rocky Mountain Remedies
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Orange Poison
from Rocky Mountain Remedies
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Live Resin Training Day
from NRE
THC
CBD
$301 gram
MED: Wax Island Sweet Skunk
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Flo
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Chem Dawg
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Harlequin
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Shatter Shire
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Bruce Banner #3
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Chem #4 OG
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Chiesel
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Wax Mother's Milk
from NRE
THC
CBD
$171 gram
MED: Live Resin Chem Dawg
from NRE
THC
CBD
$301 gram
MED: Live Resin Gorilla Glue #4
from NRE
THC
CBD
$301 gram
MED: Live Resin Jack Flash
from NRE
THC
CBD
$301 gram
MED: Live Resin Pineapple Express
from NRE
THC
CBD
$301 gram
MED: Live Resin Pure Love
from NRE
THC
CBD
$301 gram
MED: Coffee and Doughnuts Bar 300mg
from Coda Signature
300mg
THC
CBD
$250.3 gram
MED: Lavender Lemonade Sucker 1:
from Canyon
50mg
THC
CBD
$12.50.05 gram
