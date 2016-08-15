Vpatel216
The med-budtender was amazing and knew what to suggest based on what I was looking for....... more than just to get high lol
4.8
10 reviews
Meh... I get better cannabis flower on a regular basis while at home in Arizona. I was excited to see what Denver had to offer in terms of flower, but was let down by this place. Got some Grandaddy Purp that was so dry that it turned to complete powder between my fingers.
So informative!
Thanks so much!
Love this shop! $20 8ths in the mornin' Thanks for always being awesome!
Thanks so much! Hope to see you soon.
Just new in to town from Florida, ran into this place out of luck. The location is prefect next to some pretty good restaurants, and the staff is knowledgeable, I recommend the T-Justice OG 😌👌🏾. This is my go to dispensary now.
Thanks so much! Welcome to CO and we hope to see you again soon!
Very great atmosphere. Staff was super friendly and new their stuff. Will be back!
Thank you! Hope to see you soon!
Passing through on my way from Virginia to Washington. Nice high quality flowers available, especially sativas. Staff was a little off-putting, not rude, was just the end of the day (I hope). Was rather misguiding me on quantities though... gram is WAY bigger than what he explained it to be. I'd go back, but was a little disappointed.
Is a dispensary that is true to their word with setting up orders for pickup. Great cool atmosphere and upbeat staff!
Thank you so much for shopping wth us at Native Roots Highlands! We hope to see you again soon.
I thought I had an issue with my purchase. So I called and they were extremely helpful and helped me get to the bottom of it with excellent customer service. Very friendly. Thank you ladies at native roots! Kelsey was a great help!
Thanks so much for checking us out in the Highlands! Stoked to hear that Kelsey was able to help you out. Hope to see you soon!
First visit here. Staff is all very friendly and helpful.
So glad to hear you had a great experience! We hope to see you again soon!