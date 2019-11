Patrick3679 on July 31, 2019

I’m in my forties. I can appreciate the id aspect. It’s the law. But checking my ID like I’m 16 trying to get in the club then the girl asks what’s my birthday??? Are you serious!?! The flower can be top notch but if your staff has a s**tty attitude I won’t be back. Hope they get someone else at the door besides this girl. That could be very bad for business.