Deals
Daily Wholesale Special!
Valid 12/31/2000
We have one wholesale strain on $10 a gram $35 an eighth every day!
*Can't use 5 off 30 coupon on this deal.
All Products
Bruce Brainer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Orange Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Abbie's Road - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
African Cookies - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Antero Kush - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Anubis - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Anubis
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Binske OG - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Cream - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bop Gun - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Glue - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Monster - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Easy Dawg - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Juice - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gushers - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Grail Kush - Tax included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Honey - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House Grown: GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House Grown: Jilly Bean - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mystery 98 (CBD Strain) - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mystery 98
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
P.T. - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Fanta - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Blue City Diesel - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Qrazy Glue - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rez Sour Diesel - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shift OG - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Silky Smooth OG - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Rose - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine Haze - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Thin Mint Cake - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
T-Justice OG - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TK91 - Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Green Dot: Shatter - Tax Included
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
710 Labs: 2nd Press Rosin - Tax Included
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
710 Labs: Live Resin - Tax Included
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
710 Labs: Live Rosin - Tax Included
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$711 g
In-store only
1234