lyndalouk on July 17, 2019

I went in to the Medical side (first visit here) because I was looking for a specific strain they were carrying. I was blown away by the amazing customer service, peaceful atmosphere and extensive selection. Some medical dispensaries in the area are in the same room as the recreational side and can be very noisy, bright and over all unpleasant especially in regards to sensory overload. I much prefer a medical side that is calm and laid back that won’t trigger a migraine with bright lights and lots of noise. Natural Alternatives definitely fits that requirement. My bud tender Chris was incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. I love that the strain I got is was grown to organic standards too. I was completely impressed with this dispensary. I’m so glad I came in and I will absolutely be coming back!