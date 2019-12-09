205 products
MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY
Valid 7/27/2018
5% off total purchase everytime with current medical recommendation.
MUST HAVE VALID AND UP-TO-DATE MEDICAL DOCUMENTATION
All Products
Durban Haze
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour OG
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from CRU Cannabis
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
___
CBD
PR Og
from Pacific Stone
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical OG
from Valy Cali
19%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
kamatree og
from Kamatree
26%
THC
1%
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Glass House Farms
23%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Glass House Farms
28%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple
from Dime Bag
18%
THC
___
CBD
Wifi OG
from Fade Co.
31.31%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Dime Bag
17.44%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Tri- Fi Cookies
from High Garden
24%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
XJ-13
from Royal Tree
30%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dog
from Flor
28.5%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Mac
from Creme
28%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Bananas!
from Kamatree
30%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Guava Zest
from Fun Uncle
21%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbet Zkittles
from NUG
28%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
bonsai grape
from Kamatree
26%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Dream Queen
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
True OG
from Passiflora
36.56%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Goddess
from CRU Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Goddess
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Dragon Fire
from Dime Bag
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Motorbreath
from Humboldt's Finest
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$112½ oz
In-store only
Wedding Sap
from Raw Garden
72.17%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Emerald Bay Purps
from Raw Garden
73.94%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Slymer
from Raw Garden
72.67%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Wave Rider
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Mendo Berries
from Raw Garden
81.94%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Fire OG
from Raw Garden
75.86%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
4AM Haze
from Raw Garden
76.13%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Raw Garden
67.26%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Mendocino Purple Kush
from Raw Garden
79.38%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
White Slurkel
from Raw Garden
77.51%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
OG & Chem
from Raw Garden
74.09%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Cookies
from ROVE
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$561 g
In-store only
AK-47 x Hash Plant | GREEN POWDER
from NASHA
70%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Cara Cara Cookies | RED POWDER
from NASHA
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Cara Cara
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
123456