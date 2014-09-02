BrianReviewsDispensaries
I’ve been coming here for a while now. They have the best selection top shelf concentrates. I’ll be back for more Happy Cabbage!
4.6
10 reviews
Budtemders were friendly and knowledgeable. Spent extra time with me reviewing the strains
Staff are always very friendly and helpful
Price is not accurate on Leafly to store prices, also only stating the medical price. When arriving in store the price was still different from the medical price. Waste of time to go in if prices are increased 4 dollars in each item priced 10$ online. Not a great location either.
Went in a few weeks ago and bought 5 grams of oil for 80 bucks, and bought a brand that was recommended (believe it was Alchemy) 3 out of 5 of the grams we’re absolute garbage. More liquid than oil, stuck to the paper and the paper would rip when I tried to pull it. Ended up just tossing 2 of the grams. Took it back to the store and the budtender basically told me he couldn’t do anything about it but agreed 2 of the grams were wack. Told me to call when the manager (Kolby) when he was there the next day so I did. Left a message cuz he wasn’t available and called back the next day too... still have heard nothing. If you’re going to have your budtenders push a product make sure it’s even smokable
friendly budtenders and excellent customer service!
We appreciate your business as well as the review! Feel free to mention your review during your next transaction and we will get you a discount.
is cool
Appreciate the review!
the selection is always great and the staff is equally awesome each time!
Thank you Erica! Feel free to mention your kind review for a small discount off your next purchase.
one of my favorite stops when i need to refill
Great selection!
Great selection as well as great customers! We appreciate you.