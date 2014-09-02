aaronestoup on October 3, 2019

Went in a few weeks ago and bought 5 grams of oil for 80 bucks, and bought a brand that was recommended (believe it was Alchemy) 3 out of 5 of the grams we’re absolute garbage. More liquid than oil, stuck to the paper and the paper would rip when I tried to pull it. Ended up just tossing 2 of the grams. Took it back to the store and the budtender basically told me he couldn’t do anything about it but agreed 2 of the grams were wack. Told me to call when the manager (Kolby) when he was there the next day so I did. Left a message cuz he wasn’t available and called back the next day too... still have heard nothing. If you’re going to have your budtenders push a product make sure it’s even smokable