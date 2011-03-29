Rbids08
The ladies are awesome here. Very knowledgeable. Definitely coming back
4.7
10 reviews
Absolutely love Naturaleaf at Palmer Park! Flower is always fire and great deals! Will be back in soon!
'High' Beargal62! Thank you for the review~! We look forward to seeing you again!
too far
We do have 3 locations, which may be closer to you. Naturaleaf (Tejon) is located at 1004 South Tejon, and our sister store~ MC Caregivers (MCC) is located at 5875 Lehman Dr #100. Same great product & customer service! :-)
walking distance. It keeps me off drugs
Good Afternoon, Bama37london30! Thank you for taking the time to review us! We value you as a patient- and we are glad we can be of assistance! Stop by again soon! :-)
First time at this location. They have the same great service as the Tejon location and Shanna provided an excellent experience. The bud is good quality and the prices are good!
Hey there, Zdaniel1991! Thank you for the review & we will definitely pass the kind words along to Shanna! We try our best to keep all of our patients happy with 'high' quality bud & reasonable pricing! Make sure to come back very soon! :-)
Fantastic service! Great quality products at very reasonable prices. They carry a line of x-ternal topicals, which are top-notch, and one of many reasons you should make them your caregivers. It's truly pleasure to visit.
'High' there, IamtheMerr! We are ecstatic that you LOVE our Xternal line-we do too! Our sign-over benefits has something for everyone, no matter what 'bud'get you're working with! We look forward to seeing you again very soon!
When your car hits E, this the place to be.
Hey DamaniC! We couldn't agree more! Get your FILL of Naturaleaf & MCC! Bringing amazing deals & discounts daily! ;-)
Great location as well as great staff. Very friendly and helpful. Always has really good strains!
How's it going, RaymundoCrespin! We are glad you've enjoyed your visit(s) to our stores! Keep checking back for new strains & amazing products daily!
great selection and service, would defiantly come again.
This place is the only place I recommend. Not only is the flower fire, but Kayla and rainbow are just as amazing.