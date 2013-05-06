Braidqueen719
This place has hands down the best flower in springs. They always have flower testing over 30 percent. They hook me up with super legit deals. When i leave i have a huge smile on my face. I love this place. Ash Boh
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
This place has hands down the best flower in springs. They always have flower testing over 30 percent. They hook me up with super legit deals. When i leave i have a huge smile on my face. I love this place. Ash Boh
Naturaleaf is the only place you need to go they have some of the best flower shatter and wax. They have good prices and the staff is awesome. Great member deals too. If you haven't been here you are missing out for sure...
My favorite place for that FIRE flower. Good price & fast service.
Hey there, coloradochuck18! We pride ourselves on great prices & great quality products~ as well as impeccable customer service! Stop by again & bring a friend! :)
love the staff and the meds great place to shop
'High' ballsb! Thank you so much for your kind words! :-)
The atmosphere and customer service experience I received was as good as the 🔥shout out to Courtney
Good day, Ahkbar! Thanks your review! We will pass those kind words along to Courtney! See you again soon!
I love both locations here in the springs. They have the best quality flower and the best service.
Hey Zdaniel1991! Since you love Naturaleaf--make sure to check out our sister store, Mc Caregivers! Conveniently located at 5875 Lehman Dr #100! Same great quality products & impeccable customer service! Thanks!
Matt was really helpful and an awesome guy.
Henryh09, thanks for the review-it's greatly appreciated!! :-)
This place is awesome and the service is great... Will go back
Hey there, Bsmerogers46! We thank you for shopping with us! Yes, please stop in again soon- and make sure to check weedmaps for our daily specials & up-to-date menu! Thanks! ;-)
Awesome atmosphere. Matt is cool, friendly, and helpful. Would suggest anyone to come here and buy flower.
Good Afternoon, mysticninja! Thanks for your input! We do our best to keep our stores clean & tidy with a homey feel! We have amazing flower & also carry concentrates & yummy edibles too! Check it out & see you again soon!
Great service great product. Courtney is the best. She always offers me water on hot days . Thank you
Thank you! Courtney is pretty awesome! Our beverages are always complimentary to our patients! Thanks again Rob3434!