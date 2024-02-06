It is 1:30pm on February 6th so it shouldn't be hard for management to figure out who is working. 2 guys and 1 girl. My money was stolen from me from this dispensary. They had the same sale as Friday, yet I was charged 10 dollars more than Friday. When I told the gentleman, at the counter, I needed to move more money over, he said to go ahead. I left my purse in the car, as asked, but I was told to go ahead because they needed to round up 10 dollars. I move out of line, as not to hold anyone up, and move the 10 dollars needed. Because they pass the buck off onto the customer and make them pay more. While doing this, some skinny dude with long hair and a beanie starts yelling at me. Because I was using my phone. Like what is so secretive about this place that you can't have a purse, you can't use your phone. It's really weird and there is absolutely nothing to take a picture of other than the employees because they don't have any product or anything laying out. It's very strange. This guy didn't come over and ask me about it or even know what was going on but felt the need to scream at me, a loyal customer. The guy who was checking me out explained that he allowed me to use my phone and what exactly was going on but instead of getting an apology, considering I shop there numerous times a week,this guy and the girl even are talking crap to me, just mumbling, and when I respond, they tell me if I have were to continue with that attitude I can just leave and to just chill because I will have weed. Which I find that response offensive as well. A simple "my bad. Sorry about that, " would have sufficed and deflected all of this. But no, he wanted to continue being rude. Like what would I want a picture of? It's so weird to treat a customer like that, especially when I am a "valued customer" and stay tuned for specials. There are no specials for people who they should value- their neighborhood customer who keeps places like this open. I wanted to know why I was being charged 10 dollars more for the same special and I was met with him not even knowing why, to asking me to round up, and when I found out I needed to round up more than 10 dollars, I move aside and do so, letting my budtender knowing exactly what was going on, for some kid, yelling at me across the room and they never even give me any money back. My total was 72.00. I was charged 83.00 and got no cash back. Not to mention it was 63 on Friday but then 83 on Tuesday, with the SAME deal they have been running for a month or more and yeah, I visit 2-3 times a week as someone with MS that is in relapse. When I ask the guy who owns the place. He tells me he doesn't know who owns it. I said,"Well who hired you?" He didn't know but the owners lived in India. I said that they advertise it as a family owned local place, with home strains from their brands Shaka and Springtime, which I was buying because I actually like but instead he told me he didn't know who hired him or anything. I guess he just teleported there. Get out of here. And their number is constantly busy when you call. This place is a joke. They pull higher strains mid week so you spend more because you get use to 31 percent THCA and then in a few days, you can't even find a strain within a 5 percent range without it costing double the cost of their home brands. But then come Friday, all of a sudden they have stronger strengths than they charged the whole week. They are gaming their customers instead of valuing them and steal and yell at them the same time. Imagine anywhere else where you can charge what you want, depending on the day of the week, even though it's consistently the same offer and then asking people to pay more to round it up and have them keep that, while yelling at you while you get it. This place should be shut down and I will be contacting BBB over this so maybe whoever owns this place might want to pull the cameras between 1pm to 1:20pm in your Wareham location on Feb. 6th Because I will be requesting that myself.