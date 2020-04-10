334 products
Terpy Tuesday!
Come in every Tuesday and get 10% off any shatter, oil or cartridges in stock.
Only applies on Tuesday. While supplies last.
All Products
Durban Poison by Alibi Cannabis
from Alibi Cannabis
23.92%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
Black Lime Reserve by Confident Cannabis
from Confident Cannabis
28.32%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avi by Eugenius
from Eugenius
0.92%
THC
15.89%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch by Sweet Creek Botanical
from Sweet Creek Botanical
28.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
27.93%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chunk Dawg by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
29.13%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Chunk Dawg
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Coogies by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
23.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Coogies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cowboy Kush by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
26.27%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crooked River Blues by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
25.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Crooked River Blues
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies n Cream by Eleven Eleven
from Eleven Eleven
25%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Early Bird CBD
from Siskiyou Sungrown
0.28%
THC
12.01%
CBD
Early Bird
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Lotus
from OreKron (Oregon)
18.38%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Hush
from HUSH
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Motor Breath by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
31.64%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Motor Breath
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LA Cheese Ounce
from HUSH
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$25¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OZ Kush by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
28%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Yeti by Confident Cannabis
from Confident Cannabis
24.83%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Platinum Yeti
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush
from SugarTop Buddery
30.09%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Starburst by Self Made Farms
from Self Made Farms
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queso Perro by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
28.03%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Quad Dawg
from Ripped City Gardens
27.64%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Road Dawg
from SugarTop Buddery
26.65%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by oreKron
from oreKron
23.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbet Cookies
from Nature's Gold
23.84%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
32.69%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey By STB
from SugarTop Buddery
20.86%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
J Fruit - B Buds
from HUSH
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kalifia Kush
from Nature's Gold
24.17%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime Mints by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
30.88%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33
from OreKron (Oregon)
17.99%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
30.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by No Bad Haze, LLC
from No Bad Haze, LLC
25.18%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
William's Wonder
from OreKron (Oregon)
18.12%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by No Bad Haze, LLC
from No Bad Haze, LLC
24.02%
THC
0.19%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb by oreKron
from oreKron
21.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi by NBh
from No Bad Haze
26.9%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Rude Boi
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush by oreKron
from oreKron
24.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Moon by Pinnacle Organics
from Pinnacle Organics
21.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Midnight Moon
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by Nature's Gold
from Nature's Gold
23.02%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Nature's Gold
25%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
