This place is great, good weed, but again, THEIR PRICES ARE WAY TOO HIGH!!!!!! Come on, be more competitive! Your weed is no better then the places that are more reasonable. Its nothing to write home about and they have only like 5 strains that are good anyways, the rest suck and are too expensive.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for your comments. It sounds like you came in before we introduced $79 and $99 ounces (after tax) which is definitely affordable (it's even cheaper for medical patients, vets or senior citizens). And on Twister Tuesday, we sell $3 one-gram joints (never trim). Also pretty low-priced. Do we have topshelf prices on some strains? Absolutely. And we're proud of that. Our top-shelf is made up of small craft-cannabis farms who often times make their own unique strains, grow organically, and have put a lot of time and effort into their craft. It's not mids, that's for sure. And in too many local shops, all you see on the top shelf are mids. We love quality. Many of the farms we deal with consistently win awards and have helped shape the industry for over a decade. More importantly, you won't find them anywhere else on the North Coast. That said, what is $15 after tax on our shelf is often found in Portland/Eugene for $18-$20. So even on our more expensive product... we charge better prices. We invite you to come back in and see what's changed!